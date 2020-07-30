Boise State September 19 Football Game Vs Florida State Cancelled

The one home game on the 2020 Boise State Broncos football schedule that probably has fans the most excited has been cancelled. A schedule change brought on by the Coronavirus pandemic has been identified as the reason why.

With college football expected to start in just over a month, it has been announced that the Boise State Broncos September 19 game against Florida State has been cancelled, according to news shared on djournal.com. As of July 30, the game is however still listed on the Boise State Broncos official website.

The decision boils down to an Atlantic Coast Conference (ACC) rule that states teams only are to play one non-conference team in 2020, and that the game has to take place in its home state. The rule was created in order to limit air travel during the COVID-19 pandemic. The matchup was to be Boise State's third game of the season, and second home game.

Boise State beat Florida State on the road in Tallahassee to start the 2019 season by a score of 36-31. The broncos begin this season at home against Georgia Southern on September 5.

There are new guidelines that have been set in place for the upcoming season due to the pandemic. Masks are mandatory inside, as well as outside, of Albertsons Stadium. Tailgating will only be allowed in a designated area of the parking lot, social-distance seating will be enforced and beer and alcoholic seltzers will be sold at concession stands.