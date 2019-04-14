Boise’s ‘Field of Daffodils’ Honors Holocaust Victims

On Friday, 15,000 daffodils were dedicated as part of a national effort to honor Holocaust victims. According to the Idaho Statesman , the ‘Field of Daffodils’ installation was planted on land “owned by the Bureau of Reclamation and managed by Barber Valley Developmenet. The beautiful living tribute can be found in the Harris Ranch subdivision, on the southwest corner of Barber Drive and Old Hickory Way in Boise.

According to the Statesman , during the dedication ceremony, Boise City Council President Pro Tem Elaine Clegg recited a poem that was written by her father; a man who “helped liberate several concentration camps during World War II.“ A plaque placed at the site reads:

At Harris Ranch, we believe paying tribute to the memories of the victims of the Holocaust through a peaceful living memorial will keep their memories alive and remind us year after year of the many blessings we have in life.”

What’s really awesome about these beautiful flowers is that they’re annuals. So, every year in the Spring they’ll bloom and provide us with a beautiful sea of yellow flowers. Then, in the Summertime, while the plants are dormant, the field can be used for other purposes by the community.

The Harris Family Limited Partnership funded the living installation. And according to the Statesman, the idea to plant them “came partially because Dallas Harris, one of the founders of the ranch, often brought flowers to his wife, Alta.