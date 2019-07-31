BONUS: Friday Is Also National Ice Cream Sandwich Day

This week is full of great events that pair nicely with the warm summer temperatures in the Magic Valley.

For starters, on top of being the greatest day of the week, Friday (Aug 2) is National Ice Cream Sandwich Day. Whether you're a Skinny Cow person, a Klondike connoisseur or a traditional fan (chocolate and vanilla), nothing quite hits the spot on a warm day like ice cream between two slabs of chocolate. And it falls on a FRIDAY too!

Secondly, the Magic Valley Beer Festival is August 3, at the Twin Falls City Park from 1-6 p.m. Over 50 area brewers will be there to help keep the whistle wet on what is expected to be a lower 90s day.

If ice cream and beer aren't enough, the Twin Falls City Pool is showing "Jaws," the evening of August 3, as part of its Splash N Flick series. So, like I said, with events in the coming days celebrating ice cream, beer and classic, poolside cinema, this is shaping up to be a great weekend to cool off.