I noticed the parking lot at Oregon Trail Elementary was full. On Tuesday. Thursday morning, the doors will open for the kids. Our studio is a block away. We’ll spend a good part of the day watching flashing lights. The westbound speed demons will need a block to pull over, and we can see them directly out front as they receive greetings from Twin Falls Police and a fresh ticket, too!

Raceway Runs Past Local School

Park Avenue is becoming a shortcut for people looking to avoid traffic on Blue Lakes South or South Washington Street. I’m also witnessing more truck traffic. Tractors pulling trailers are using the streets through housing developments to save a few seconds. It’s not illegal, but I don’t blame parents who are annoyed by all the axles and wheels passing their homes. If nothing else, can we appeal to the parents among the truck drivers?

Be Alert and Be Ready to Stop

My daughter was raised one half block from school grounds, grades K-12. She never had to cross one street (there was but one) because the district was wealthy enough to bus every kid in town, if they chose to ride the bus. The difference is that Twin Falls is 10 times as large, and kids have traditionally walked in many parts of town. Sometimes in the dark and in some places without sidewalks. Please give them a break, or brake if need be. We'll get used to the changes in a couple of weeks. We hope and pray!