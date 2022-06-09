Heyburn Bridge Work Begins Monday (June 13)

HEYBURN, Idaho (KLIX)-Drivers who use the Heyburn Bridge over the Snake River will have to plan a little extra time with scheduled work beginning Monday. The Idaho Department of Transportation said crews will begin a sealcoat project on the bridge along U.S. Highway 30 that will extend the structure surface life. Joints allowing the bridge to expand and contract will also be replaced. Work will happen during the weekday (M-F) from 7 a.m. to 6 p.m. with some work on Saturdays as needed. Drivers can expect lane restrictions with the the traffic signals near the bridge adjusted to account for the construction. Drivers will need to watch for signs and follow directions. Work should be complete by the summer.

