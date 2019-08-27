Broncos And Noles do Some Weather Watching

Boise State has seen it before, weather playing havoc with a football game. The Broncos Bowl game in 2018 against Boston College cancelled after lightning and heavy rain moved across the Dallas Metro and just kept pounding the Cotton Bowl.

That wasn't even a Tropical Storm which Dorian is with Jacksonville right in it's path where Saturday Boise State and Florida State are scheduled to collide and quite frankly, neither team has invited Dorian!

Florida officials saying they'll have a better idea by Thursday of any decisions to make. It's hard to believe Boise State could have back to back games against ACC opponents cancelled but truth is stranger than fiction.

One thing is for sure, storms are in the forecast for Saturday but how strong and how long they might persist it's too early to tell.

Meantime today all three team captains for the Boise State football team were made available to the media.

Linebacker David Moa back for his 6th year says he can't wait for the first snap and to be playing again with his teammates. Moa getting a 6th year because of injuries.

Offensive lineman John Molchon talked about the fact for the first time ever, every offensive line starter is 300 pounds or more. The biggest front line in Bronco history.

Safety Kekoa Nawahine reflecting on the honor of being voted a captain by his teammates.

Right now kickoff for Saturdays BSU-Florida State game is set for 5:30 MDT so long as Dorian doesn't decide to rain, lightning and blow up the Florida coast.