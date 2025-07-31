Idaho had a Visit by the Other Football Broncos

Idaho had a different set of Broncos working out in June.  A Denver TV station reports some NFL Broncos worked out on their own in Idaho in mid to late June.  But the story doesn’t give a location.  Was it the dome in Moscow?  In Pocatello at Idaho State, or in Boise on the blue turf.  I would vote against the latter.  Because if they were doing this quietly, it would’ve attracted a lot of attention.

The Broncos Kept a Low Profile in Idaho

The story mentions that the players also engaged in golfing, which could have taken place anywhere in the state.  It’s possible they chose a local high school with a decent field and facilities, which again, means anywhere in the state.

The Pittsburgh Steelers once trained a few miles from where I grew up.  Art Rooney’s brother was the President of a local Franciscan college.  This was at a time when the franchise wasn’t very good, but some of my uncles shared stories about Bobby Layne, who became familiar with a lot of local taverns.

These Broncos Aren't Popular in the Gem State

I know my fair share of Denver Broncos fans locally, and I’ve met some fans of the Seahawks and 49ers. However, most NFL fans I encounter locally seem to favor the Packers.  There’s also a smattering of Cowboys and Vikings fans.

If a franchise eventually lands in Salt Lake City, that will become the team.  Not that expansion is happening anytime soon, but Utah makes sense.  A large population and a large contingent of rabid football fans.

