BSU Begins Search for Next President

BOISE, Idaho (KLIX) The search is on for the next president of Boise State University with a series of open-ear sessions scheduled for the public to provide input. The State Board of Education announced plans to hold listening sessions for BSU stakeholders and community members to provide input on what they expect to see in the next university leader. The sessions are scheduled for January 17 to 19 on the BSU campus in the Student Union Building, find out more on the sessions at this LINK . According to a timeline, the State Board of Education will release input from the listening sessions in February and begin accepting applications. By March, the application period will be closed followed by review through April along with in-person interviews with candidates. The board plans to make a final decision by May on the next BSU president.