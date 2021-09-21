Buck Illegally Killed with Pellet Gun in Pocatello

POCATELLO, Idaho (KLIX)-Authorities say a mule deer buck was killed last month with a pellet gun within the city limits of Pocatello. According to the Idaho Department of Fish and Game, the deer was found dead August 29, in a neighborhood shot with a pellet gun. Originally, conservation officers thought they were responding to a vehicle verses car incident (a common occurrence in the area) until they arrived and located the buck in someone's yard.

Residents of the area told officers they had seen the frequent visitor in the neighborhood the day before. It wasn't clear on the exact time or place the animal had been shot. Idaho Fish and Game said in a statement that there were two violations committed: taking a big game animal in closed season and taking a big game animal with an illegal weapon. Also, discharging a firearm within city limits is a violation. The city of Pocatello considers air rifles, BB guns, slings and flippers as firearms under city code.

“This is the second time in two years that we have investigated an illegal killing of a mule deer with a pellet gun in Pocatello,” said Senior Conservation Officer Tyler Peterson in a prepared statement. “Not only is it tough to see a deer killed in such a way, it’s also scary to think that a pellet capable of killing a large buck was actually discharged in a residential area not too far from busy streets and a school.”

Anyone with information has been asked to call Citizens Against Poaching 1-800-632-5999 or the investigating officer directly at 208-251-4515.

