Buffalo Can Keep the Snow and I’ll Take Idaho

I don’t like scraping frost from my car windows. It’s because I leave for work between 2:30 to 2:45 in the morning. I just want to get on the road but realize scraping is a necessity. Leaving home this morning, I took some solace in that I don’t live in Buffalo, New York, which is being pummeled with lake effect snow (which technically isn’t snow despite the resemblance). Oh, and when I got to my car, there wasn’t any frost this morning!

I once lived in Buffalo. And neighboring Syracuse, which on average, is the snowier of the two cities. Most lake effect in Buffalo comes off Lake Erie, which often freezes midwinter. The ice cover ends the threat. Lake Ontario doesn’t freeze. It’s what feeds the lake effect machine over Syracuse. My last winter there, 2006-2007, featured measurable snow for 44 consecutive days. A previous year, we suffered a 60-hour stretch where the temperature never rose above zero.

People around the country have a misconception about Idaho. They somehow believe the entire state is a mountaintop and always covered in eight feet of snow. I try and explain that the Magic Valley is an entirely different entity. Yes, we get some snow and occasionally a big one, but for the most part, it’s dry and we rarely experience Arctic-like cold.

The picture above was taken by a friend in Camas County. From his deck. At 20 degrees he has a fantastic view of snow-capped mountains but no need to get out a shovel or plow.

