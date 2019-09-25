Bull Moose Killed and Wasted Near Mackay, Suspects Sought

MACKAY, Idaho (KLIX)-Idaho wildlife officials say a bull moose was killed and wasted near the community of Mackay during the weekend.

According to the Idaho Department of Fish and Game, on Sunday several people reported a carcass of a bull moose that had been killed and left with only the antlers and a little meat taken, the rest was left to waste. The animal had been found near the Park Creek Campground just of off Trail Creek Road very close to the Trail Creek Summit.

Idaho Fish and Game Conservation Officers collected evidence at the scene, but they hope eyewitnesses come forward with information as archery season is underway.

“This is a busy area right now and we know somebody may have seen something or knows something that will help us in this case,” said Conservation Officer Steve Roberts in a prepared statement.

Authorities as anyone with information to call the Upper Snake Regional Office at 208-525-7290 or the Citizen’s Against Poaching hotline at 1-800-632-5999. A reward is being offered for information that leads to a prosecution in the case. Callers can remain anonymous.