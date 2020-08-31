Bullz-Eye BBQ Food Truck Making Rounds Through The Magic Valley

Bullz-Eye Barbecue is a delicious restaurant in Hagerman. Recently, they have gotten a food truck and they are making the rounds through the Magic Valley with a special menu.

Today, August 31st, it appears they will be heading to Gooding for the day. Late last week they were in Twin Falls parked outside Burks Tractor on Kimberly Road. You can follow their Facebook page to get updates on when and where they will be heading that day.

It tools like the tentative schedule is every Monday at the Ranch Bowl in Gooding from 11 a.m. until 2 p.m. and Burks Tractor on Tuesdays. I am really hoping they make a couple extra days in Twin Falls. The good news though is that you can always go to Hagerman to get some of their amazing food. They also have some delivery options with third party delivery sites.

If you haven't followed their Facebook page you can see how amazing their food is right there. At least it looks like some of the most amazing barbecue ever. I am going to have to keep an eye out for their prime rib again because that looked phenomenal.

I am working on finding out if they are going to be at the Twin Falls County Fairgrounds this weekend and if they are they will definitely be one of my must stop places for food.