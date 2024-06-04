An Idaho City Was Scammed for Over One Million Dollars

City of Gooding Robbed Blind

This isn’t good for Gooding. The City is out more than a million dollars for now. It follows a scam that diverted $1,092,519.00 earmarked for work with a contractor. The city was working with a legitimate contractor on a wastewater project, according to a news release from city hall.

Imposters claiming to represent the contractor somehow siphoned the money. The wording of the news release gives the impression city government believed the dough had been recovered, but not yet. The Federal Bureau of Investigation is working jointly with the Gooding County Sheriff’s Office to solve the matter.

New Training for Staff

Gooding is redoubling efforts to train staff in recognizing scammers.

Due to the nature of the criminal investigation, few other details are being released.

Gooding is the seat of Gooding County. It has a growing population and a growing need for services and infrastructure. The release doesn’t say if the local government was insured against theft.

How You Can Help

If you can assist in the investigation, you’re urged to call the Sheriff at the following number: 208-934-4421.

The theft may well put governments throughout the region on alert against similar scams. Criminals are using ever more sophisticated schemes to separate people and governments from money, and in the Internet age, it’s not always easy to track the source, though. The FBI has had some successes in recent years, but the money isn’t always recovered.

