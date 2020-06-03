Burley Dog Owner Wants Good Home For 1 Year Old Husky / Lab Mix

If you have been considering a new dog and prefer bigger breeds, there is Burley resident who is hoping to find a good home for one.

With so many people out of work right now and the economy suffering badly as a result of the Coronavirus pandemic, right now is not a great time for most people to take in a new animal. This particular dog however would cost nothing to bring home.

A June 2, 2020, post to the FREE section of the area's Craigslist site is where I came across this photograph of a one year old Husky / Lab mix that needs a new home. The only details given other than the dog's breed is that the animal is a male, and currently is in the Burley area.

Craigslist

The dog looks to have been cared for very much by its current owner. No mention of any reason for the dog needing to be rehomed was listed in the post. Burley is located 40 miles east of Twin Falls.

Anyone wishing to respond to the post who believes they are a good candidate to welcome this animal into their home, can contact the owner by "reply" tab in the upper left corner of the post.

This particular post has the ID # 7134898747. Husky / Lab mixes are known to have a lot of energy, and require some space to run, so the ideal home for one of these animals should include a large yard.