What would you do? What would you do if your dog got out in Idaho? How long would you look for it? How do you go about finding them, and what sort of effort do you put in? How long do you think it would take you to notice? It may seem simple now, but when panic sets in, it can often be hard to think logically and think about what to do. Many of us have been in this situation, and hope to never be in it again, but when it does happen, what do you do?

Lost Dog in Twin Falls

Credit: Külli Kittus on Unsplash Credit: Külli Kittus on Unsplash loading...

When a dog gets out in Twin or the Magic Valley, it depends on where you live as to how you will go about looking for it. The country compared to town is way different. In the country, it may run in a field and come back soon, or it may keep running but is easier to spot at least. In town there is the element of cars potentially hitting it, there are more places to hide, or someone may like your dog so much they decide to keep it. How long do you keep looking for your dog though?

Dog Gone in the Magic Valley

Credit: Rodion Kutsaev on Unsplash Credit: Rodion Kutsaev on Unsplash loading...

With mountain lions and coyotes known to be in the area, when your dog gets out, how long should you look until you assume the worst? Maybe an animal got them, a car, someone else, or do you keep looking for days, weeks, months, or years? How long do you wait until you get another dog if you can't find them? The best answer to any of these is to never have to find out, but it does happen and could happen to anyone that owns a dog. Fortunately, with so many groups on Facebook in the area, people in the Magic Valley are good about reporting dogs on the loose and sometimes will even catch them for people as well. The hope is someone in the community will find your dog and post about it and hold them until you can get it back home safely.

Get our free mobile app

If your dog does get loose, I think a week or two is a good amount of time to look. They are a member of your family and you don't want to give up on them, but after two weeks, it is hard to assume they are coming back. As far as getting a new one, it is different for each person, but a month or two seems like a reasonable amount of time. If by some miracle your dog does come back home after you have gotten a new one, then it is a bonus and the family has grown. Make sure to take all precautions you can and get tags for your dogs, just in case you ever find yourself in this situation. If your dog does get out in the future, what would you do?

What Wild Animal In Idaho Would You Want As A Pet? 10 Idaho Animals You'd Want As A Pet