They needed someone with a gun for defense. Several years ago, the Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints asked the faithful not to bring firearms to church. I had friends who stopped going, and they warned of trouble ahead by declaring gun-free zones. There’s an exception for law enforcers, but if none attend your church, then you’re defenseless. Could this policy change?

Decisions Made Now Could Save Lives

Of course, but with the passing of the church’s President Russell M. Nelson, it probably won’t happen immediately. His funeral and then the naming of a successor will be the initial priorities.

A few years ago, I was invited to a friend’s church for a Christmas Eve service. A man in the row ahead of me was wearing a revolver on his right hip. Nobody was alarmed. The same church has a security team that trains regularly.

The alternative would be that the federal government confiscate every firearm in America, and lock down our borders so that none make it in from outside. We know that’s absurd, and so do the people who try and score political points with the ridiculous rhetoric.

Make the Bad Guys Guess

You want to save lives? Don’t advertise you’re a sitting duck. Let people know there’s a price for attempted violence. A high price. All life is valuable, and so is stopping evil. Until we make that the standard mindset, we’ll be in mourning again. Don't be the next to fall to a madman. Be strong and resilient.