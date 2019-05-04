Burley Woman One of Two Hit by Car in Pocatello

POCATELLO, Idaho (KLIX)-Two women, one from Burley, were hospitalized early this morning after being hit by a car while crossing a Pocatello street.

According to Idaho State Police, 24-year-old Krista McMurray, of Burley and 26-year-old Britini Scott, of Pocatello were crossing a street several blocks from the Idaho State University campus when they were hit by a Chevrolet Impala shortly before 2 a.m. today.

ISP says the driver of the Impala, 30-year-old Andrew Poisel, of Pocatello, was arrested by the Bannock County Sheriff's Office because alcohol was involved in the crash. McMurray and Scott were both taken to Portneuf Medical Center for treatment, the extent of their injuries are not known.

