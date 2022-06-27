Air Force Cadet Killed in Crash at Saylor Creek Range

MOUNTAIN HOME, Idaho (KLIX)-A 19-year-old Air Force Reserve Officer Training Corps cadet died in a crash Friday afternoon at a military training exercise in Southern Idaho. According to Mountain Home Air Force Base, the cadet, McKenzie Wilson, was among 19 other AFROTC cadets training at the Saylor Creek Range at around 12:30 p.m. when her HUMVEE was involved in a crash. Life-saving measures were performed by other trainees until first responders arrived on scene. Wilson, of Eagle River, Alaska was pronounced dead at the scene, she was attending Oregon State University. Officials said two other cadets were injured in the crash and taken to a Boise hospital for treatment and later released. Idaho State Police is in charge of the investigation with help from the Air Force Office of Special Investigation.

