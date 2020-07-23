Texas Man Stopped at Idaho Airbase During High Speed Pursuit

MOUNTAIN HOME, Idaho (KLIX)-A man is behind bars after he led law enforcement on a high-speed pursuit that ended when he attempted to get onto the Mountain Home Air Force Base. According to the Elmore County Sheriff's Office, Craig Croft, of Texas, is facing charges of felony eluding, trafficking in controlled substances and attempted aggravated assault for the July 22, incident on Interstate 84.

Sheriff Mike Hollinshead said in a statement a narcotics detective with his office had stopped Croft while headed east on the interstate, but fled the stop into Mountain Home. The city police department joined the high-speed chase through the city and ended when Croft tried to get into the airbase. There the Defenders from the 366th Security Forces Squadron stopped Croft and he was arrested.

Croft is locked up in the Elmore County Detention Center as the investigation is ongoing.