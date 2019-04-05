An Old Air Force Colonel Is Disgusted By Idaho Liberals

How many liberals does it take to paint a barn? The answer is 11,001. One holds the brush and 1,000 push the barn back and forth. The other 10,000 do the necessary paperwork.

How many liberals does it take to ruin Idaho? Maybe only a dozen.

Check this link and you can picture the granny glasses crowd in their peasant skirts and long gray hair. A major Air Force Base in the state means we routinely have jets training above. This isn’t new. The “Great Old Broads for Wilderness” (I’m not making it up) are likely Left Coast transplants who’ve long despised anything military.

Today, my old friend, Lt. Colonel Steve Hyle, was on Magic Valley This Morning. His appearance was for another topic but I asked him about the ridiculous lawsuit filed by the Boise peaceniks. The short five minute video below is what you might expect from a former member of the Air Force Thunderbirds. You’ll hear the disgust in his voice.