California Bears a Warning for Idaho

We’ve seen this story before. Grizzly and black bears are common in Idaho’s panhandle, or at least to the point where they sometimes break into homes while looking for a snack. In a case from several years ago near Sandpoint, bears raided a refrigerator, drank all the homeowner’s Pepsi, and then left deposits on the carpet. These encounters are worse if you’re at home at the time. In a recent YouTube video, a bear scales the siding of a house and enters through a second-story window. There were people inside! None were hurt.
A fellow on the California side of Lake Tahoe recently had an intruder. A large bear managed to get through a window and raid a pantry. The guy was lucky he was away. He was out on a boat and discovered a mess when he got home. Security cameras provided a quick answer as to the culprit.
Yogi may look cuddly but I wouldn’t want to tangle with him. A friend of mine lived in New York’s Adirondack Range. Bears had climbed to the second-floor deck and attempted to pry away the casing around sliding glass doors. They didn’t succeed, but there were some impressive claw marks left behind. And those are smaller bears!
A bear can smell food inside a can. You need to make sure your house is bear-proof and find ways to eliminate food odors. Not always easy. My daughter dropped some marshmallows into a campfire when she was a little girl. The next morning a bear was sorting through the ashes. Luckily, we were locked in a cabin.