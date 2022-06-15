With summer in full swing, many of us are taking weekend trips, vacations, going camping, or maybe even taking a hunting trip. Idaho is home to some of the best wildlife in the country, as well as some of the most beautiful places to camp, take a drive, or escape the business of everyday life. As you make your way to your destinations, make sure to be aware of the wildlife around you. It may seem obvious, but sometimes animals you don't expect to see in certain places make their presence known. One such animal was spotted recently in a place it is not commonly seen and it has put an Idaho town on notice.

Grizzly Bear Spotted Near Salmon, Idaho

Recently in Eastern, Central Idaho, there was a grizzly bear spotted near Salmon. Grizzlies are known to be spotted in Idaho, but usually further north or closer to Yellowstone. One reason for this to be a concern is that if you see a grizzly in the wild, you are not allowed to harm it in any form. They are a protected species by federal law, and therefore it is a felony to harm one. While seeing a grizzly bear in the wild would make for a great story and be an amazing thing to see, the potential danger is not worth the risk. They may look cuddly and fun, but rest assured they are not. Do not approach one.

Bear Hunting Season in Idaho

One issue with a grizzly being out of its normal area is that it is currently black bear hunting season in Idaho. When a bear comes into view, instinct would be to shoot, especially with grizzlies not known to commonly be in the area. If you are hunting a black bear, make sure to double-check before pulling the trigger that it is the right kind of bear. Don't wait too long and miss your tag, but don't pull too soon and find yourself tagging a protected animal. If camping or planning to visit the Salmon area in the next few weeks, be cautious and on the lookout for any bears in the area, grizzly or black.

Be aware of your surroundings when out camping, fishing, or kayaking this summer. While it is unlikely you will run into a grizzly or any other kind of bear, you never know when they will pop up. Make sure you are aware of what you can and can not hunt before you go, and make sure not to mistake a grizzly for a black bear or any other type of animal. If you do see a grizzly, contact Idaho Fish and Game.

