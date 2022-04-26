An Idaho Man’s Near Grizzly Experience
It happened on a trip to the Tetons. On a crisp, early fall afternoon. I was alone and a newcomer to hiking trails. I was staying in Jackson for a few days and one early morning when the sky was azure and I could see my breath I decided to visit the national park. I had gone near the entrance my first day in town just to get a few pictures of the mountains. On the very first day, I saw a very large moose and expected to see more by visiting a large pond where I was told the large animals watered not long after sunrise.
I Was Actually on a Moose Hunt
I got there and waited. Then waited even longer. The only wild animal I encountered was a crow and it was noisy. As if telling me I wasn’t welcome. I decided to drive through some more of the park and finally reached an open field and decided to take a walk along a long path. I could hear water rushing and believed if I walked long enough I would see the actual stream. Then I came across a sign. It warned there were bears along the trail and listed the days the large beasts had been spotted over the course of the last month. On average, a bear had been seen every other day, and then the pattern broke. No humans had seen one of the animals the previous two days.
I Wasn't Carrying Bear Spray
I started thinking if a grizzly had taken a day off, then he would probably be back and make up for the lost time. As I’m not an experienced wilderness guy, I decided I had walked far enough. Heck, I wasn’t even carrying any bear spray. I went back to my car, drove to Jackson, and bought myself lunch. Later, I learned bears were seen that day in the very same area. Instead of buying lunch, I could’ve been lunch.
Yesterday, I watched a short documentary. The narrator was pondering if there would be a winner if a gorilla and a grizzly got into a fight. He never gave a firm conclusion. I’m humble enough to know I could kick my rear end!
