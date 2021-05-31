California Man on Motorcycle Injured in Crash Near Hazelton

HAZELTON, Idaho (KLIX)-A California man injured in a motorcycle crash near Hazelton on the interstate had to be flown to an eastern Idaho hospital Monday afternoon.

According to Idaho State Police, at just before 3 p.m. Donald Rogers of Oakland, was on a Harley Davidson headed west on Interstate 84 when changed lanes and hit a Ford F-350 pulling a trailer. Rogers had to be flown by helicopter to Eastern Idaho Regional Medical Center in Idaho Falls.

The crash back up traffic for about two hours while the crash was cleared off the interstate. The driver of the pickup did not need to be taken to the hospital.

