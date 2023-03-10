UPDATE: crash cleared.

TWIN FALLS, Idaho (KLIX)-Reports indicate an crash has traffic backed up on Interstate 84 between Jerome and Twin Falls. According to 511.idaho.gov, the crash is near milepost 173, or the U.S. Highway 93 and I-84 interchange in the eastbound lanes. No reports of any impact to westbound travel. Reportedly a truck may have overturned.

Wind Advisory Issued for the Magic Valley

Credit: Benito Baeza, Townsquare Media Credit: Benito Baeza, Townsquare Media loading...

There is no indication or report that weather may have played a factor, however the U.S. National Weather Service in Boise has issued a Wind Advisory for most of the Magic Valley through the day. South winds are expected at 25 to 35 mph with gusts in some areas hitting 55 mph at times. The Weather Service advises drivers of high profile vehicles take extra precaution.