TWIN FALLS, Idaho (KLIX)-A bull moose had to be euthanized Monday evening as it got too close to interstate traffic in the Mini-Cassia area. The Idaho Department of Fish and Game said conservation officers were told the bull moose was close to Interstate 84 near Declo. When they found the moose it was only 30 feet away from the roadway. The moose was pushed to the north side of the interstate near a campground along the Snake River. However, the moose became agitated with all the campers and charged the conservation officer who was able to move out of the way. Idaho Fish and Game tried to move the animal away from the campground but it turned and began running back towards the interstate. An officer shot the bull before it could get to the roadway. The meat from the animal was donated to Idaho Hunters Feeding the Hungry.

Get our free mobile app