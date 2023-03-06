Oregon Man Hospitalized after Rollover West of Twin Falls

TUTTLE, Idaho (KLIX)-A 31-year-old Oregon man had to be hospitalized after rolling his pickup on the interstate Sunday afternoon near Tuttle. According to Idaho State Police, the Hood River man was headed eastbound in a 2005 Ford F150 at around 2:45 p.m. when he lost control, went into the median, hit an embankment, and rolled. ISP said the man had not been wearing a seat belt and was take to a local hospital for treatment.

