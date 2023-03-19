Mountain Home Woman Killed in Saturday Crash on I-84

MOUNTAIN HOME, Idaho (KLIX)-A Mountain Home woman died in a single-vehicle crash early Saturday morning on Interstate 84. According to Idaho State Police, the 34-year-old was the only occupant of the 2006 Hyundai Sonata that went off the westbound lanes of I-84 at around midnight just west of Mountain Home. ISP said the car went off the shoulder and overturned. The crash remains under investigation.

