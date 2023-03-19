Mountain Home Woman Killed in Saturday Crash on I-84
MOUNTAIN HOME, Idaho (KLIX)-A Mountain Home woman died in a single-vehicle crash early Saturday morning on Interstate 84. According to Idaho State Police, the 34-year-old was the only occupant of the 2006 Hyundai Sonata that went off the westbound lanes of I-84 at around midnight just west of Mountain Home. ISP said the car went off the shoulder and overturned. The crash remains under investigation.
Get our free mobile app
New Nicknames For 11 Southern Idaho Cities
We chose 11 Southern Idaho cities and gave them new, better, slogans: not including Southern Idaho which we will from now on just call 'Better Idaho'.