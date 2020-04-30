Campgrounds in SNRA Closed Until Early June, Including Redfish

KETCHUM, Idaho(KLIX)-All developed campgrounds in the Sawtooth National Recreation Area (SNRA) will be closed through the month of May into the early part of June in response to the novel coronavirus (COVID-19).

Area Ranger Kik Flannigan, of the SNRA, announced Thursday the closures of developed campground like Redfish and Alturas, including some recreation site, will close between May 1, and June 5, unless the order is rescinded by the Sawtooth National Forest Supervisor. Flannigan said they will be monitoring the situation closely and will "re-evaluate as new information becomes available."

Officials say they are making the decision based on the medical advise of the Center for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC). Recreating in Idaho is still allowed with social distancing requirements.

Earlier in the week the U.S. Forest Service Intermountain Region issues a 10 person per-group size limit on people recreating on forest lands in Idaho. “We greatly value the opportunity for people to use their public lands, and we fully recognize the connection people have with National Forests,” said Dave Rosenkrance, Deputy Regional Forester said in a prepared statement. “Our intent in issuing this group size order is not to reduce recreation opportunities, but in fact, this may allow us to open some sites that had been closed due to COVID-19, while ensuring the safety of our employees and the public."

The SNRA closure impacts many of the campgrounds located north of Ketchum up to areas around Stanley. See map below: