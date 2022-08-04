Bear Activity Closes Disbursed Camping North of Ketchum

KETCHUM, Idaho (KLIX)-Forest officials have closed off disbursed camping north of Ketchum due to increased bear activity. The Sawtooth National Forest-Sawtooth National Recreation Area (SNRA) made the announcement Thursday afternoon of the closure of disbursed, or non-designated, camping in the North Fork Road area six miles north of the resort community of Ketchum as black bears continue to seek out food. The Idaho Department of Fish and Game said in a statement that either a single or multiple bears have gone into campsites, entered tents, and even hard-sided campers in search for food. Conservation officers will attempt to catch the bear or bears responsible by setting a trap.

The SNRA said that developed campsite where garbage and food storage can be controlled is still open. Fish and Game said it has received multiple reports near a church camp of a bear going through tents. Officers did not find any signs of food left out, but some perfume was found. Idaho Fish and Game said bears will often return to areas they have found food. It is important to never leave food or garbage out on picnic tables or in tents, especially if someone is inside. Food and garbage should be secured in a vehicle or camper. Hit the LINK for more information on encountering bears. This summer there have been multiple encounters between bears, humans and pets. Some people have been charged at near their home as bears raided trash cans left out. While a dog was injured during an encounter with a bear along a trail.

