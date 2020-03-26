Camping At State Parks Closed Amid Idaho Stay-home Order

TWIN FALLS, Idaho (KLIX)-People will not be able to camp at state parks in Idaho amid the Stay-home Order issued by the governor and health authorities Wednesday to combat the spread of the covornavirus (COVID-19).

The Idaho Department of Parks and Recreation announced it will prohibit all over-night camping at campgrounds in Idaho State Parks starting on March 27, but will allow day use until 5 p.m. every day.

The camping closure will remain in effect until May 15 or longer depending on the status of COVID-19. No campground reservations will be taken until the closure is lifted. According to David Langhorst, director of Idaho Parks and Recreation, there were concerns of maintaining social distancing at concentrated campsites and some communities worried about attracting out-of-area visitors creating the potential of increased virus transmission.

Despite the Stay-home Order, healthy people are encouraged to continue to enjoy outdoor activity, which is allowed with some precautions. Idaho Parks and Recreation said people are encouraged to recreate close to their home and follow the recommended guidance on social distancing by maintaining a six-foot distance between other people, and avoid groups of 10 or more.

If people head out into rural areas, the department reminds them to take in their own supplies and pack out what you take in.

Earlier in the week all state camper cabins, yurts and Idaho City backcountry yurts were closed until further notice.