Can You Help Me Shop for a Flopping Fish Toy for a Cat?

Have you seen the flopping (or flipping) fish toys? I was working on-air one morning and looked at the TV monitor in the corner and saw a commercial for a cat toy that flops around a floor. The cat featured with the fish was engrossed and was rolling on the floor with the fish, which looks realistic. You can also fill the toy with catnip.

My niece has two cats and is an ASPCA volunteer. I dropped her a line and asked if she had seen the commercial. There are apparently several manufacturers producing the fish toys. She replied her cats really liked the ones she bought but the fish don’t hold a charge very long.

I went online and found a lot of options but reviews are mixed. Some people really like some brands but as usual, there isn’t much unanimity. I’ve picked up a lot of animal toys over the years and only one kept a cat interested for more than a couple of days. It was a ball that rolled across a floor and dragged some feathers. Once it rolled onto a carpet it was a dud.

I now have a large box of cat toys briefly played with and then discarded. Maybe some of you can help me here. Have you purchased a fish? Were you happy with the product? How about your cat (this being the most important)?

I found a video review of Flippity Fish. It seems to work well but the cats aren’t quite sure what to make of the toy. You can see the video below. I’m not worried about a tenuous cat. I’ve got one and he rolls bell peppers, bagels and cucumbers off the kitchen counter when I’m not looking. Then he rolls around and rabbit kicks. He sometimes has clawed out pieces of bagels without breaking the plastic bag! He would like an active fish but not one with a dead battery.