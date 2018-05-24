Can You Help Twin Falls Police Solve These Crimes?
TWIN FALLS, Idaho (KLIX) Twin Falls Police are once again sharing surveillance images of alleged criminals caught in the act. First up is a crime first reported on April 03, at around 11 a.m. when a man shopping in a furniture store allegedly stole a laptop computer. If you can help police identify the person of interest give them a call at 208-735-4357.
Second, police are trying to track down two men who allegedly tried to use a stolen debit card to make a purchase at a local store. Business cameras also caught the two persons of interest and police need help identifying them. This incident happened on April 15, at around 6:42 p.m. at a store just off of Cheney Dr.