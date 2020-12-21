Canyon Ridge Graduate Releases New EP On All Music Platforms

Ysabel Mark, also known as Ysa, graduated from Canyon Ridge High School here in Twin Falls. Now she is trying to make some waves in the music scene. Recently, she released a new E.P that is fire.

The new song was released December 18th and her voice is amazing. I absolutely love her sound. For coming from a small town she has a huge voice. You can find the song on Spotify right now, YouTube also has the song and you are going to want to listen to it.

It's the kind of pop music that is reminiscent of my childhood. I hope it isn't offensive to say that she reminds me a lot of 90's and early 2000's pop singers and I honestly miss this sound.

I think she has the talent and the range to make it and I really hope she does. I haven't heard a song of hers that I didn't like. Like I said, her range just absolutely floors me. I am honestly hopeful she finds a way to start touring and doing some concert venues because I would definitely spend some money to go watch this girl slay it on the microphone.

The fact that you can now listen to her on Amazon Music, Spotify, Pandora, iTunes, whatever your streaming preferences is pretty amazing if you ask me. Keep going girl! Follow those dreams!