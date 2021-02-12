High School In Twin Falls To Teach Students Taxes, Credit, Etc

Canyon Ridge High School has made the announcement that they are starting a Financial Literacy program where students will learn real life money problems and solutions. Congratulations to them!

Get our free mobile app

Seriously though, I know I am an adult and not allowed in high school anymore but can I take this class? The course will help with real world problems like a checking account, how to save, types of credit and managing credit scores, paying for college, investing, taxes, insurance and so much more.

I am so happy for these students I could actually cry. I remember the Pythagorean Theorem, which I haven't used since high school, but I graduated high school not knowing that there are 3 different types of credit scores, how to file my taxes or how to invest in my future. I didn't even really know what a 401K was! It is going to be an amazing opportunity for these students to be even more prepared for adulthood.

According to the press release, the program will begin this year and the course will require students to use critical thinking skills to solve real world problem and using the math that the average adult will use on a regular basis. Sure, we do always have a calculator in our pocket now but that doesn't really help determine a mortgage if you don't understand it.

Huge shout out to Canyon Ridge High School for launching this program.