Canyon Springs Golf Course In Twin Falls Vandalized

According to a shared post on Facebook, Canyon Springs Golf Course in Twin Falls was vandalized by someone driving and doing donuts on the greens and fairways.

According to one Facebook post, the incident happened Friday night and the photos are pretty sad. I am an avid golfer, people aren't allowed to place their golf bags on the greens, golf carts are only allowed on certain parts of the course and then to see someone drive vehicles all over it makes me cringe.

I don't understand why someone would do donuts in the middle of a golf course. There are plenty of places to go out and do that. It is going to take some time and effort to get this cleaned up and able for golfers to use it again without it messing up their shot.

The person who is sharing on Facebook is also asking for help with anyone who may have cameras that would show what happened that night. Maybe get trucks on something on video. I am not sure what kind of consequences these actions could have but it would be nice to know exactly what happened.

The hardest part isn't going to be for those who golf, it is going to be the business owners who are going to have to pay for these repairs and again it isn't going to be easy. All people want to do is go and enjoy outside activities. Punks.