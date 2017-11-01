Car Access Into Rock Creek Park to Close For A Week

TWIN FALLS, Idaho (KLIX) Drivers will not be able to get into Rock Creek Park for about a week while crews repave the roadway and parking area beginning next week. According to Twin Falls County Parks and Waterways Department people will be able to walk down into the park while contractors resurface the paved areas within the county section of Rock Creek. Work is expected to begin November 8, and last for about a week. The public may call the department with any questions at 208-734-9491.