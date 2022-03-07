Twin Falls is home to some beautiful areas. There is the canyon, the South Hills, and many hidden places to explore, but one of the prettiest areas is Rock Creek Park. If you are new to the area, it isn't the easiest place to find, but once you find it and explore the area, you will fall in love with it. The stream, the cliffs, walking trail and the wildlife all make it a great place to escape for an afternoon. There is one part about it that seems to stand out though that makes this place a little different than other parks in the area.

Stray Cats Taking Over Rock Creek Park

When driving into the park, you will quickly notice that there is a multitude of cats. On the left side, coming down the hill you will notice movement along the cliff wall and it will take a few seconds to notice just how many stray cats are living in this one area. My family and I have nicknamed it "Cat Rock" as there are so many. There is any color, size, and age you can imagine. From the tiniest kittens to older cats. White, orange, black, and everything in between, they seem to be taking over the park. The pictures don't do justice for how many cats are in this area. They blend in, they hide, they move, but there are five in the picture above, with many to the left, right, and above the picture.

What to do With All the Stray Cats

The first question most have when seeing all these cats is where did they come from? With that many in one area, it is assumed they are having many kittens among themselves. The cliffs supply them shelter, as there are areas for them to be protected under rocks. People will leave food out for them, and if they desperately get hungry, they can try to get fish out of the stream. There are sometimes bowls and at all times there is a pile of cat food between the trees above. With this many cats in one area, it is not surprising that the Twin Falls animal shelter is so full. I have not tried to pet or get near any of these cats yet, but if you are looking for a cat to add to your family, there are tons of free options here. That is assuming that one of the cats would let you close enough and that you are set up to own one.

The next time you head down to Rock Creek Park, make sure you drive slowly and take in all the cats in the area. If you want to play a fun game, see how many you can count. It isn't easy as there are so many and they move frequently. Watch out for them, be nice to them if they approach you, and enjoy a unique setting of "Cat Rock." It's not every day you see that many cats in one area, living in the rocks.

