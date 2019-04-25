Cat To Be Launched Into Space

Most people love their pets. We’ve got a family across the street from the radio station. They own a perpetually pregnant cat. She wanders the neighborhood and crosses busy roads. I suspect most of us are a little more careful with our creatures.

Many of us are accused of spoiling our dogs and cats. The animals seem appreciative. When we lose one it almost carries the same burden as losing a family member.

Now one beloved pet is going into space. You can read the story of Pikachu at this link .

Don’t worry about the animal’s health. The cremated remains are going into space. It’s a program (not cheap by earthly standards) allowing a great send off after blast off.

Animals have traveled into space before. Also one-way trips. Just not always dead when they left behind terra firma. Today, space agencies would dread the public relations blowback.

Although more than a few people have come home to a mess and briefly considered an orbital launch.