The upcoming holidays and winter months might seem a little colder than normal as we are expected to social distance and limit the sizes of our holiday parties and activities. Really, having the holiday events and family gathering as something to look forward to seems to make the bitter cold days a little more bearable. I know there are a lot of people who are looking forward, dare I say excited, that they don't have any expectations or family visits planned for Thanksgiving or Christmas. The rest of us, we are not OK. I even love the cold snowy days and I'm still bummed that the upcoming months will be void of big family gatherings.

If you are feeling the effects of the pandemic restrictions, you may find new joy at the Twin Falls Animal Shelter. They currently have kittens, cats, and dogs ready to go home for the holidays. You can even help out other animals in Idaho without adopting, check out the Idaho Pet Friendly license plate. These plates help Idahoans get their pets spayed and neutered.

There are constantly new cats and dogs coming and going from the shelter so be sure to check them out in Twin Falls or on their Facebook page to see more current animals.

We know you love your pets, as we just finished up the Valley View Veterinary Clinic Halloween Pet Photo Contest and you all sent in some great pictures of your adorable pets in costumes. Congrats to the winning dog, Paisley in the sparkly tutu.