Cause of Downtown Twin Falls Fire Undetermined



TWIN FALLS, Idaho (KLIX)-State investigators said the cause of a fire that destroyed a downtown Twin Falls building last week is undetermined. According to the Idaho State Fire Marshal's Office, the investigation into the fire that gutted the Radio Rondevoo Event Center on Main Street is inconclusive at this time. On April 12, the Twin Falls Fire Department with help from surrounding agencies responded to the event center and spent several hours trying to knock down the blaze and protect surrounding structures. The Old Towne Lodge behind the Radio Rondevoo had to be evacuated for the safety of the residents and a ladder truck was staged in the parking lot. According to the Twin Falls Fire Department, more than 50 firefighters responded to Twin Falls to assist in fighting the fire. Fire crews were able to save the adjacent buildings from any major damage. The Idaho Fire Marsha's Office said the fire started in the back of the building in the attic area.

