You may not be aware of a program for church and work security in Twin Falls County. The Sheriff’s Office makes it available free of charge. If you’re concerned that your house of worship or place of employment is a soft target, the law enforcement agency can make a survey and then offer recommendations. Additionally, the office supports training security teams. Many businesses and churches already have plans in place.

This is Where Practice Helps You

Some have evacuation plans and even stage drills. A surprising number of area churches have designated teams in place. Some are even armed and willing to return fire if a deranged or angry person arrives and is looking to settle some scores. Some certified firearms trainers are more than willing to work with churches in nearly every county in southern Idaho. Some of them employ law enforcement for the classroom portion of the sessions.

Individually, we reconnect with our surroundings. Do you know where the exits are at church and work? How quickly could you access them if needed? The knowledge may save lives.

Deterrence is Often Just Making a Guy Think First

I believe that making a criminal guess also increases safety. A state trooper once told me he assumes everyone in Idaho is armed. A killer isn’t going to walk into a room where ten other guns (or more) will quickly be pointed his way.

I’m writing on October 9th. On Friday the 10th, we’ll discuss all of this with law enforcement and a trainer on Magic Valley This Morning. The topic will be addressed at 7:15 on Newsradio 96.1 and KLIX AM. Also available online via streaming at Newsradio1310.com.