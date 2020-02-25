Celebrate Fat Tuesday At Home With Easy Drink Recipes

The bars might be full of fun people wearing purple, green, and gold tonight, but if you'd rather take the Mardi Gras vibe to the house instead, we've got three easy drink recipes that will produce the same buzz and save some money too.

I'll be honest. All I need is a little vodka mixed with a Zero soda and it's a pretty good night. But if you're looking to level up your bartending game because it's Fat Tuesday and people in New Orleans are having a wild time that they probably won't remember, we've got some easy ideas that will impress your friends and fam at home.

So why are people partying so hard tonight anyway? It has a little bit to do with gluttony it seems. The idea is to really load up on Fat Tuesday on all the deep-fried foods, cakes, and booze you want because Ash Wednesday arrives tomorrow and Lent begins.

kazoka30/ThinkStock

New Orleans is famous for its Hurricanes, and those rum-based drinks are usually served in tall or curvy glasses with passionfruit and citrus juice. Fill a cocktail shaker halfway with ice. Add about two ounces each of dark and light rum, orange juice, lime juice, passion fruit syrup, and grenadine syrup. Shake it up and strain into a tall, 8-ounce glass. Garnish with the orange wheel. Chowhound says Hurricanes have been served in New Orleans since the 1930s.

Thinkstock

Strawberry daiquiris are big too, and again those are made with rum. In a blender, add about 4 ounces of rum, fresh and frozen strawberries, and lime juice, and blend until it's smooth. Delish says it makes two glasses, and you can garnish with lime slices and whole strawberries.

Credit: MaximShebeko

Bourbon is another big draw in the French Quarter, and the Bourbon Hot Toddy is easy to make at home, according to Delish. Just bring water to a simmer, and in a mug, combine bourbon, honey, and lemon juice. Pour over hot water and stir it up, then garnish with a cinnamon stick and lemon slice.

Wednesday might be a little rough if we try all of these tonight and we need to have plenty of room for that King Cake and gumbo hangover too. Tuesday nights are hard party nights, but a little determination and we might be able to give it a good go. When in doubt, there's always Tito's.

Happy Mardi Gras!