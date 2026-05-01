I’ve never heard anything more preposterous than the Kimberly, Idaho, school bond proposal. And I’ve been in public life as a broadcaster for 40 years. There are several bond issues on the ballot on Primary Day, May 19th. That’s not unusual. What is striking is that, of all the bond issues across Idaho, the Kimberly School District's requested dollar amount is almost one-third of the statewide total! Much of the borrowed money would build a performing arts center. Just what we need, as artificial intelligence is about to disrupt the economy on a grand scale. A scale that will leave a lot of people out of work, and demand new skills from young people. Ballet won’t cut it for most.

I Can't Imagine Sensible People Coming Backing the Idea

This is a vanity project for the swells and the liberals, who never tire of spending money that they take from someone else. The district is requesting to borrow $ 58 million. Cue the gag mechanism! I sat down during Magic Valley This Morning with some leaders of the opposition. You can hear the conversation by clicking here. The proponents, and I suspect their numbers are small, are welcome to respond.

Someone has a Loose Wheel in Kimberly

I saw a post online where someone argued that people who aren’t native Idahoans shouldn’t have a say in the decision. I think what we’re getting wrong here is that the actual divide is between the left-wing spendthrifts and elites, and hard-working conservative people who already have a tough life making ends meet. The let them eat cake phrase doesn’t even begin to describe the chasm. What the backers of the bond are really trying to feed you is a stinking pile of something that tastes much worse.