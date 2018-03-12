Celebrate Time Change with National Napping Day

If you’re a little tired today, you’re not the only one. It’s a common feeling this time of year, thanks to Daylight Saving Time.

Thank goodness for naps.

As a reminder of just how important rest is to the human body, March 12 – that’s today, folks! – has been designated National Napping Day.

Studies show that short naps, between 20 and 30 minutes, are beneficial during the day. Naps have been shown to actually improve alertness and performance “without leaving you feeling groggy or interfering with nighttime sleep,” according to the National Sleep Foundation .

The foundation calls naps “a pleasant luxury, a mini-vacation” that “can provide an easy way to get some relaxation and rejuvenation.”

The Mayo Clinic , however, says there might be a few drawbacks for some people. For instance, naps won’t necessarily erase sleep challenges for those who already struggle with insomnia at night. (Though insomnia might be another reason a nap could feel good during the day.)

National Napping Day started in 1999 when Dr. William Anthony, a Boston University professor and his wife, Camille Anthony, wanted to spotlight the health benefits of this favorite pastime. It is always celebrated the day after Daylight Saving Time, perhaps for the simple reason that a lot of people feel rather sleepy after the time switch.

Makes sense.

The tough part is finding a place and time to catch a few Zs when you’re at work or school. That’s where mastering the art of sleeping with your eyes open can come in handy.

What better time to practice than today, National Napping Day.

Good luck and happy dreaming!