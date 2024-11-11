I find that predictions about where gas prices are headed are about as accurate as long-range weather forecasts. I read the supply forecasts, and often in a few days, events change what we’re seeing.

One of the latest forecasts is being followed by the industry website OilPrice.com. There are expectations of a massive glut in supply and a tumbling price per barrel. Eventually, that should translate at the pumps.

We’re already seeing some movement. Over the course of the weekend, I was driving through Twin Falls and saw at least one station selling regular for just a smidgen under three dollars a gallon.

Low gas prices generally benefit the party controlling the White House, even when the party has little control over events, however. Incoming President Donald Trump would like to increase domestic supplies, and if the liberals and hemp clothing crowd don’t interfere, there could be even bigger benefits for consumers.

Lower fuel prices will ease some of the pain of the Biden inflationary years. Because shipping goods won’t cost quite as much. No question, that if we see the price drop far enough, we could offset much of the discomfort we’ve experienced in recent years.

Now, much of what transpires will hinge on wars and strife in other parts of the world. But the market speculation is that production elsewhere could cushion any shock.

The greenies are meeting this week at an international climate conference, and many of the participants have been ignoring pledges to end what are called fossil fuels. There’s going to be the usual suspects grousing, but we may have passed peak climate hysteria.

Get our free mobile app