Over the weekend, I noticed the price at my neighborhood gas station had dropped. By six cents over the last couple of weeks. That’s not going to last. Monday morning, I watched a reporter from the Fox Business Network explain that the latest shooting in the Middle East will cause another spike, and that’s not the worst. She said countries around the world have been relying on reserves, and those are almost empty. When that happens, supply will constrict, and five to six dollars a gallon isn’t out of the question.

How it All Ends

I see two ways out of this. Cave to Iranian demands, or kick the stuffing out of them, do it now, and get the worst over with. You can argue all you want about the war (I, for one, favor stamping out evil regimes that dream of obliterating us). Now it’s about how it ends. Anything less than victory means we’ll be back here in another two years.

America's Patience is Being Tried

The President is walking a thin line, with an eye on the polling data. How long can he count on patience and a reversal before Election Day? I have a relative who voted for him three times, but is exasperated by the price of fuel. She has a 50-mile round trip for work five days a week. Oddly, adjusted for inflation, gas has often been higher, but when you’re pressed at the grocery store, buying clothes, and paying for housing, this is the latest insult. We’re not the Greatest Generation, who accepted sacrifice and patience.