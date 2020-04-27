Centennial Marsh is a Great Place for Social Distance

Enter your number to get our free mobile app

I love bird calls. As a boy my family lived for a time on a lake and in the early morning hours the sounds were like a symphony. I can especially remember the loons I could hear in the distance. Geese often used the water as a parking lot during migration and there were also the sounds of the native birds. In summer, with the windows open, the first calls would start well before sunrise.

About 25 years ago I spent a week at a cabin on an island off the coast of Maine. The sea air and morning birds were like a tonic. I think it’s when I really first began becoming a morning person. My grandmothers were early risers by choice. I say by choice because getting up early is a family trait. It’s just not everyone enjoys getting up long before sunrise.

Saturday I was out of bed, had two loads of laundry done, folded and had done some work related to the radio station.

It was still early when I got in the car and drove to Centennial Marsh near Hill City. It’s not in bloom yet but the variety of birds are there in force. While taking some pictures, I decided to hit the sound recording button on my mobile phone. Then I edited three short segments together and created a YouTube video.

I’m not a filmmaker. I just posted still pictures with the sound but I believe it conveys the mood of the morning.

If you’re stressed to the point of a breakdown because of our pandemic crisis, let me suggest the marsh. Hey, you can also easily social distance while there.

You can listen to the video below: