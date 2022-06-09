ATV Trails Ascend 9,000 Ft Of Vivid Flowers North Of Twin Falls

For owners of off-highway vehicles (OHVs) including side-by-sides, dirt bikes, and ATVs that enjoy rides offering scenic beauty and incredible views, there's a network of trails in the mountains of Camas County that are hard to top. The forest service trails that immerse visitors in the incredible floral blooms of the area's marshlands located 120 miles northwest of Twin Falls make for an unforgettable southern Idaho trip.

The mountains surrounding the expansion of Camas Prairie south of Anderson Ranch Reservoir feature stunning floral blooms during the months of April, May, and June. The warm weather that comes with the month of July in southern Idaho stresses these blooms to the point they wither and die off, but those who wish to experience it in an ATV still have a few weeks to do so.

OHV trail riding is permitted on many forest service trails on the outskirts of the Salmon-Challis National Forest. As riders climb and descend these trails, they are privy to one of the state's highest concentrations of bird species, which makes the Camas Prairie that much more enjoyable. From northern pintails to canvasbacks, there's no shortage of things to see while tearing up the trails.

This region of the state is just two hours northwest of Twin Falls, and there are several areas to pull off with a travel trailer and boondock for the night if you want to make a weekend of it. Make sure to bring plenty of gasoline for the ATV, because there is an impressive amount of great trails in the area.

