Changes at the Idaho Department of Commerce

BOISE, Idaho (KLIX) The Idaho Department of Commerce is seeing some changes in leadership. Gov. C.L. "Butch" Otter announced the Chief Operating Officer Bobbi-Jo Meuleman will become the director for the department that aims to help attract business to the state and help existing companies grow along with promoting tourism. Gov. Otter said in a prepared statement the move will allow a seamless transition between the current director, Megan Ronk, and Meulemen who started with the Commerce Department in 2016 as COO. Ronk is leaving to take a position at Idaho Power Company. Meuleman has work previously worked for Gov. Otter as scheduler and chief of staff.

I am honored and humbled for this great opportunity to lead the Governor’s economic development agency. I look forward to continuing the great work Director Ronk has done and will continue to focus on growing Idaho’s existing businesses, promoting Idaho products and marketing the state,” Meuleman said in a prepared statement. “Idaho is a great place to live and work and I’m excited to continue the great momentum we’re seeing toward making it even better.”